Property: prime 98-acre holding with sea views in West Cork

A 98-acre farm at Carrigcannon, Kilbrittain offers something for everyone, writes Shirley Busteed.

Selling agent Henry O’Leary, Clonakilty has just launched a 98-acre residential holding to the market at Carrigcannon, Kilbrittain, Co Cork. This is a region that not only features excellent quality land, but also hosts an intensive farming population making the appetite for land particularly buoyant.

Consequently, some handsome prices have been realised for land in the area over the years but a firming in the market was evident during the first half of 2016 as milk prices fell.

Just three miles from Kilbrittain and Ballinspittle, the Carrigcannon property has been used as an out-farm for the past number of years, primarily for tillage (about half), while the rest was used to harvest silage. Sandwiched between Bandon and Kinsale, the property is set to generate a nice level of interest in the coming weeks, particularly from farmers who are eager to expand their land base but rarely get a chance to buy land due to its infrequency on the market.

Something for everyone

Described by Henry as “having something for everyone”, the property is being offered in one or four separate lots that include circa 42.3 acres; circa 39.1 acres; circa 15.3 acres across the road and the house and yard on circa 1.3 acres. The property is guided in the region of €12,000/acre.

