In pictures: Waterford tractors light up Christmas

Machinery correspondent Darren Bailey recently travelled to Carrick-on-Suir to witness a Christmas parade with a difference.

There are certain things that symbolise the arrival of Christmas – for some it’s the shopping and the food, others it’s the decorating of the house and putting up the tree.

For me, it has always been the Coca-Cola ad on television where the truck is covered in lights. A group of farmers in the southeast have taken this symbol of Christmas and agri-styled it. Say hello to the Christmas tractors of Carrick-on-Suir.

Back in 2014, dairy farmer Stuart Downey came up with the idea of covering his Case IH tractor in Christmas lights after he went to see the Coca-Cola truck.

After telling his friends about his idea, they all thought it would be “a bit o’ crack” and something different for the children. Before long, they had 10 tractors. The plan was simple – to cover the tractors in as many lights as possible and drive through Carrick-on-Suir.

Stuart turned to social media to gain support and let people know what they were planning. The Carrick-on-Suir business association contacted Stuart with the proposal of holding a parade of the tractors through the town, stopping in the centre so people could get pictures.

The guys were delighted but now faced the problem of how to actually fit the lights and get them to work.

The solution was to use battery-operated Christmas lights and, after many long days and even longer nights, the 10 tractors were finally kitted out with an average of 1,500 lights each.

To the surprise of Stuart and his friends, around 5,000 people turned out on the streets to see the parade. This surpassed any expectations they had. Because of its success they decided to do it again the following year.

In 2015, the parade more than doubled in size, growing to 23 tractors and even a truck all decked out in as many lights as possible. The world record for the most illuminated convoy was held by the Coca Cola truck, which had 30,000 lights on it.

That year the Christmas tractors broke the record with a whopping 39,000 lights. More than 15,000 people packed the streets in the rain to see the parade. Although it was a free event, there was a bucket collection where people could donate to the chosen charity.

They raised €650 for Embrace Farm, which then donated the money to Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue after its headquarters was damaged in the floods. That year they were also invited to close the Waterford Winterville festival.

This year, the parade grew even bigger and better, with 23 tractors, a truck and the addition of a Claas 870 self-propelled harvester and Volvo L70G loading shovel courtesy of SAS agri in Co Tipperary.

The world record was beaten yet again, with 42,000 lights, and the crowds were bigger than ever. There was family entertainment set up in the town square and even the man himself, Santa Claus, made an appearance, arriving in style behind one of the tractors.

