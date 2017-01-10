Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Reflections on Agri Careers 2016
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Farmers Journal
/ / /

Reflections on Agri Careers 2016

By on
The Agri Careers fair is back with a bang and it's going to bigger and better than its 2016 equivalent writes Mary Phelan.
The Agri Careers fair is back with a bang and it's going to bigger and better than its 2016 equivalent writes Mary Phelan.
More in Careers
Free
My experience at the Agri Careers Fair
Careers
My experience at the Agri Careers Fair
By Mary Phelan on 10 January 2017
Free
Ag science graduate outlines experience at Agri Careers Fair
Careers
Ag science graduate outlines experience at Agri Careers Fair
By Mary Phelan on 10 January 2017
Journal+
Alternative Route to UCD
Careers
Alternative Route to UCD
By Mary Phelan on 10 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
One in eight jobs supported by agriculture
Careers
One in eight jobs supported by agriculture
By Mary Phelan on 09 December 2016
General Farm Worker in Cork Ref 920
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker...
View ad
Stockperson in Co. Waterford Ref 919
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a Stockperson for a T...
View ad
General Farm Worker/ Milker in Tipperary Ref 925
Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker for a farm in ...
View ad
Teleporter Driver/ General Operative required
Waste facility, Waterford Port, evenings and saturdays...
View ad
Farm Manager
Key Duties & Responsibilities• Cattle procurement, animal welfare, feed eff...
View ad

Place ad