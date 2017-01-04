Revenue 'completely independent' in Kerry co-op shares tax move - Taoiseach

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has agreed to raise the large tax bills received by Kerry co-op shareholders with the finance minister, but warned that the Government could not direct the Revenue Commissioners.

Several TDs brought up the issue in the Dáil on Tuesday, asking the Government to step in.

“These tax demands are on farmers who have had a desperately difficult year. It is widely known they will not be able to pay their commitments,” said Cork northwest Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan. “The Revenue Commissioners have come down with a very heavy hand on the agricultural industry, and the minister and the Government should take a proactive approach to it.”

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae supported this, explaining that the 400 Kerry co-op members who received Revenue letters in the past few days were never advised that the patronage shares scheme was considered as trading income. “Now they are being told they must pay tax on it at a time when our dairy sector and our agricultural sector in general is on its knees,” he said. He called for Minister for Finance Michael Noonan to come before the Dáil to discuss the issue, adding: “It is ridiculous and it is wrong. I ask the Taoiseach to please look into it.”

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny accepted that the question was valid. However, he said: “The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine does not control and nor does the Minister for Finance control the Revenue Commissioners, who are completely independent.”

At that point, independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath replied: “Somebody needs to,” and Michael Healy-Rae added: “Somebody would want to control them.”

An Taoiseach concluded the exchange by re-stating his position: “I will bring the matter to the attention of the Minister for Finance, but he does not direct the Revenue Commissioners to do or not to do something.”

