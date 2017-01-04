Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Revenue 'completely independent' in Kerry co-op shares tax move - Taoiseach
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Revenue 'completely independent' in Kerry co-op shares tax move - Taoiseach

By on
Taoiseach Enda Kenny has agreed to raise the large tax bills received by Kerry co-op shareholders with the finance minister, but warned that the Government could not direct the Revenue Commissioners.
Taoiseach Enda Kenny has agreed to raise the large tax bills received by Kerry co-op shareholders with the finance minister, but warned that the Government could not direct the Revenue Commissioners.

Several TDs brought up the issue in the Dáil on Tuesday, asking the Government to step in.

“These tax demands are on farmers who have had a desperately difficult year. It is widely known they will not be able to pay their commitments,” said Cork northwest Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan. “The Revenue Commissioners have come down with a very heavy hand on the agricultural industry, and the minister and the Government should take a proactive approach to it.”

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae supported this, explaining that the 400 Kerry co-op members who received Revenue letters in the past few days were never advised that the patronage shares scheme was considered as trading income. “Now they are being told they must pay tax on it at a time when our dairy sector and our agricultural sector in general is on its knees,” he said. He called for Minister for Finance Michael Noonan to come before the Dáil to discuss the issue, adding: “It is ridiculous and it is wrong. I ask the Taoiseach to please look into it.”

I will bring the matter to the attention of the minister for finance, but he does not direct the Revenue commissioners to do or not to do something

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny accepted that the question was valid. However, he said: “The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine does not control and nor does the Minister for Finance control the Revenue Commissioners, who are completely independent.”

At that point, independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath replied: “Somebody needs to,” and Michael Healy-Rae added: “Somebody would want to control them.”

An Taoiseach concluded the exchange by re-stating his position: “I will bring the matter to the attention of the Minister for Finance, but he does not direct the Revenue Commissioners to do or not to do something.”

Read more

Kerry co-op shareholders face up to €50,000 in tax bills

Legal query: significant tax bill for Kerry milk suppliers

More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Revenue to use UK case law to defend Kerry tax approach
News
Revenue to use UK case law to defend Kerry tax approach
By Thomas Hubert on 02 January 2017
Journal+
Revenue may target 2013 Kerry spin-out
News
Revenue may target 2013 Kerry spin-out
By Thomas Hubert on 02 January 2017
Journal+
Revenue knew Kerry suppliers were 'broke' as it sent tax claims
News
Revenue knew Kerry suppliers were 'broke' as it sent tax claims
By Thomas Hubert on 02 January 2017
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad