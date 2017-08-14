Roadkill under surveillance after TB found in badgers
By Odile Evans on 10 August 2017
Following the news that TB has been identified in wild badgers in Cumbria for the first time in nearly 40 years, APHA has increased its biosecurity surveillance.
