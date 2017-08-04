Rural roads and hedgerows most affected by littering – Meath survey

Farmers fighting fly-tipping and illegal dumping will find support in a survey conducted to inform waste policy in Co Meath.

Two in three members of community groups and public stakeholders responding to the survey said that illegal waste deposition was a problem, with food packaging, dog fouling and household waste requiring most attention. By contrast, farm waste, such as agricultural batteries, or animal effluents, such as blood or milk, were not seen as major issues.

Respondents listed backroads, hedgerows and main roadsides as the areas most affected by the problem. One in 12 people also mentioned bogs as litter black spots.

Farming was mentioned alongside illegal dumping as one of the main sources of water pollution.

CCTV cameras

Respondents to the survey favoured increased enforcement and surveillance at locations affected by littering, including through CCTV cameras.

They also identified the cost of waste disposal as a factor in illegal activity, suggesting free days at recycling centres and reduced disposal fees at council collection points.

The survey was conducted in January and February by RedC among tidy towns groups, community groups, residential committees, farmers, schools, GAA clubs and selected households in Co Meath on behalf of the Meath Public Participation Network.

“The results show clear insights into the areas that need to be tackled on the ground and could be representative of any county in Ireland,” the network said in a statement. This was illustrated by a tweet from IFA Cork central chairman Harold Kingston on Friday.

So excited to get a pressie but the plastic bottles & cardboard boxes are already emptypic.twitter.com/ezhrGCVIYi — Harold Kingston (@HaroldKingston1) August 4, 2017

Read more

Drones and covert surveillance to tackle illegal dumping ‘treason’