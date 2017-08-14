Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Scheme changes needed to ensure full use of RDP funds
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Scheme changes needed to ensure full use of RDP funds

By Contributor on
The IFA has called for the Department of Agriculture to ensure the full utilisation of all EU and national funding in the Rural Development Programme.
The IFA has called for the Department of Agriculture to ensure the full utilisation of all EU and national funding in the Rural Development Programme.

IFA national rural development committee chair Joe Brady has called for the Department of Agriculture to ensure the full utilisation of all EU and national funding in the Rural ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in More
Member
In pictures: Tullamore Show cattle results
Pedigree
In pictures: Tullamore Show cattle results
By Shane Murphy on 13 August 2017
Member
In pictures: pedigree results at Bonniconlon show
Pedigree
In pictures: pedigree results at Bonniconlon show
By Contributor on 10 August 2017
NI receives final approval to export pork to China
Northern Ireland
NI receives final approval to export pork to China
By Peter McCann on 11 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
NI report proposes new level of non-compliance
News
NI report proposes new level of non-compliance
By Peter McCann on 08 August 2017
Member
TAMS money at risk if farmer pays deposit for equipment
News
TAMS money at risk if farmer pays deposit for equipment
By Paul Mooney on 02 August 2017
Member
Brexit must rule beef out of Mercosur deal
Community
Brexit must rule beef out of Mercosur deal
By Contributor on 03 August 2017
Belmac 2500 Tanker
Belmac 2500 Slurry Tanker2008  MachineVery good condition Phone fo...
View ad
Massey Ferguson 3085 Autotronic
Massey Ferguson 3085AutotronicRunning perfect Not to be faulted...
View ad
Massey Ferguson 5460
Massey Ferguson 5460 TractorComes with a Quickie Q55 loaderVery well min...
View ad
EXPERIENCED HGV LIVESTOCK
driver wanted. Full clean HGV license and CPC required. Part time. Fermoy area....
View ad
WEST OF IRELAND PEDIGREE REGISTERED SUFFOLK BREEDERS CLUB.
present their show and sale, of ram lambs at Athenry Mart Monday 21st of August,...
View ad

Place ad