Selling dairy-bred calves - the unwritten rules
By Contributor on 26 January 2017
Calves that are well cared for prior to transport or sale are more valuable to potential buyers. They will also cope better with movement to their rearing farm and will be ‘fit for purpose’ on arrival
More in Focus
By Adam Woods on 24 January 2017
By Adam Woods on 24 January 2017
By James Maloney on 24 January 2017
Related Stories
By Aidan Brennan on 23 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 20 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 14 January 2017
slurry hoseslurry fittingsspare parts delivery nationwide new ...
Battery Chargertractor truck and car charger12v/24v 11Amp VAT Inc...
wireless reversing camera kit7 Inch High resolution colour monitor (tft-lc...
Wheel complete 16x6.50-815x6.00-6wheels come complete with bearings...