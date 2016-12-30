Sheep Farming Management Notes
By Darren Carty on 29 December 2016
This week's notes cover feeding of ewe lambs, scanning ewes and the closing date for the current tranche of TAMS.
More in Sheep
By Peter Varley on 28 December 2016
By Peter Varley on 21 December 2016
By Darren Carty on 20 December 2016
Related Stories
By Brian Nicholson on 26 December 2016
By Darren Carty on 21 December 2016
15 Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale. LongfordPhone 086 8552492No Texts...
Ballymena Mart, Saturday 7th January at Noon....
70 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha,Chessy,Emlach and Foundry ...
suffok shearling ewes all scanned in lamb to imported sires from the Annakisha ...
West Region Texel Club Show and Sale of in lamb Shearlings Ewes and Maiden Ewe L...