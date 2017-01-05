Sheep management: abortion vigilance
By Darren Carty on 05 January 2017
Flocks will often experience an abortion case in ewes in late pregnancy with the cause not stemming from a disease and brought about by a ewe getting injured, for example.
More in Sheep
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 06 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 05 January 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Murphy on 05 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
15 Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale. LongfordPhone 086 8552492No Texts...
Ballymena Mart, Saturday 7th January at Noon....
70 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha,Chessy,Emlach and Foundry ...
suffok shearling ewes all scanned in lamb to imported sires from the Annakisha ...
West Region Texel Club Show and Sale of in lamb Shearlings Ewes and Maiden Ewe L...