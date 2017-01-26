Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Sheep management: deadline dates
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Sheep management: deadline dates

By on
Beware of the upcoming closing dates for the sheep census and sheep welfare scheme.
Beware of the upcoming closing dates for the sheep census and sheep welfare scheme.
More in Sheep
Journal+
Sheep management: ewe condition
Management
Sheep management: ewe condition
By Darren Carty on 26 January 2017
Free
Less than a week left to return Sheep Welfare Scheme forms
News
Less than a week left to return Sheep Welfare Scheme forms
By Odile Evans on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Brexit could see NZ lamb leave the EU
News
Brexit could see NZ lamb leave the EU
By Pat O'Toole on 25 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Sheep management: feeding records
Management
Sheep management: feeding records
By Darren Carty on 25 January 2017
Free
Less than a week left to return Sheep Welfare Scheme forms
News
Less than a week left to return Sheep Welfare Scheme forms
By Odile Evans on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Sheep Welfare Scheme Q&A: part two
News
Sheep Welfare Scheme Q&A: part two
By Darren Carty on 16 January 2017
Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale
15 Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale. LongfordPhone 086 8552492No Texts...
View ad
January Gems In-lamb Export Sale
Ballymena Mart, Saturday 7th January at Noon....
View ad
Shearling Ewe Sale
70 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha,Chessy,Emlach and Foundry ...
View ad
20 PEDIGREE
suffok shearling ewes all scanned in lamb to imported sires from the Annakisha ...
View ad
West Region Texel Club in lamb ewe sale
West Region Texel Club Show and Sale of in lamb Shearlings Ewes and Maiden Ewe L...
View ad

Place ad