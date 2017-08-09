Sign in to your account
code
Sheep trends: more life entering the trade

By on
The sheep trade is witnessing a change in fortunes, with more demand entering the trade as competition grows from live exporters sourcing lambs for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival.
There is much more life entering the lamb trade in recent days. Factory agents have become a lot more active in sourcing lambs and are willing to pay above ...

