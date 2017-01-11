Sheep trends: no change to hogget prices
By Peter Varley on 12 January 2017
Hogget prices in the factories are holding steady, with some producer groups managing to increase base quotes.
More in Sheep
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
By Tommy Moyles on 11 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By David Wright on 11 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 11 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
cork farm machinery are holding an open information day on thursday the 12th of ...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a Stockperson for a T...
Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker for a farm in ...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...