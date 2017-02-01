Sheepwatch: downward pressure on heavy hoggets
By Peter Varley on 02 February 2017
The last few days of January saw no improvement in the marts for hoggets, with downward pressure on very heavy lots.
More in Sheep
By Darren Carty on 01 February 2017
By Darren Carty on 30 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 01 February 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 01 February 2017
By Peter Varley on 01 February 2017
By Peter Varley on 25 January 2017
15 Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale. LongfordPhone 086 8552492No Texts...
Ballymena Mart, Saturday 7th January at Noon....
70 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha,Chessy,Emlach and Foundry ...
suffok shearling ewes all scanned in lamb to imported sires from the Annakisha ...
West Region Texel Club Show and Sale of in lamb Shearlings Ewes and Maiden Ewe L...