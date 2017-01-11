Sheepwatch: sheep trade holds steady
By Peter Varley on 12 January 2017
Hogget prices are holding steady in the marts, with signs of new life as in-lamb ewes make an appearance in sales.
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
By Tommy Moyles on 11 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 11 January 2017
By David Wright on 11 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 11 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 04 January 2017
