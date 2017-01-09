Sign in to your account
code
'Shocking' threats against Kerry Revenue official

By on
The Kerry tax district manager at the head of the Revenue Commissioners' Kerry Co-op shares project has received threats, prompting a Garda investigation and political reaction.
The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the Revenue’s Kerry tax district manager Anne Dullea received threats by mail and directly at her Co Limerick home over the holiday period. Dullea was the official who wrote to 400 Kerry Co-op shareholders in November to advise them of income tax liabilities arising from their patronage shares.

Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal that they had received complaints about the incidents, which were subject to an ongoing investigation.

Co Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins described the incident as “shocking”.

One of the first public representatives to question the Revenue’s tax claims on Kerry Co-op shares, Collins said: “You can’t carry on like that. There are processes if you have a grievance; there are appeals. People can’t be targeted; they’re doing their job.”

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, a spokesperson for the Revenue Commissioners declined to comment on any individual case, but said it is not unknown for individuals to seek to highlight dissatisfaction with an organisation through bullying or threatening behaviour targeting Revenue staff.

“Such behaviour is totally unacceptable and Revenue takes any threat against our staff very seriously. Our policy is to assess and take appropriate action, including referral to An Garda Síochána,” the spokesperson said.

They referred dissatisfied customers to the Revenue’s complaint and review procedures, adding that it was happy to engage directly with them.

Read more

Full coverage: the Revenue’s Kerry Co-op shares project

