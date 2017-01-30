Sinn Féin calls for cost cap on KT-approved vets' fees

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy has said the cost of drawing up an animal health plan with a vet as required under the Knowledge Transfer Scheme should be regulated.

Carthy said this Monday that he had written to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and the European Commission about the disproportionate costs for Irish farmers wishing to avail of the Knowledge Transfer (KT) Scheme.

“It is unacceptable that the Department made no effort in negotiating a cap on costs with vets or even a framework guideline on costs for farmers in advance of the scheme and I would now call on the Minister to ensure that this is done going forward,” he said in a statement, calling on the minister to “seek agreement with the KT-approved vets as soon as practicably possible”.

By Carthy’s calculation, almost half of the €750 annual payment available under the KT scheme for participation in a group is taken up by preconditions including the drawing up of animal health measures with a KT-approved vet and the requirement to be signed up to the ICBF. Meanwhile, the payment due under the scheme is only made in arrears.

The Department of Agriculture’s advice is that the cost of the vet’s fee is a matter between the farmer and the vet, but drawing up the animal health measures should not take the vet more than two hours.

Farmers have reported to the Irish Farmers Journal that vets were charging on average between €200 and €250 per applicant.

