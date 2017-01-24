Small food and drink enterprises experience 40% increase

Bord Bia has witnessed a 40% increase in the number of small food and drink businesses believe it is important to buy local.

Two thirds of Irish consumers believe it is important to purchase local food, according to a new study from Bord Bia. The food board’s research into consumer attitudes to local food also revealed that the number of small food and drinks businesses it works with has grown by over 40% in under four years.

“The agri-food sector is a key driver of sustainable growth and building solid relationships and having a compelling brand story are key to growing sustainable businesses,” Junior Minister for Agriculture Andrew Doyle told delegates at the Bord Bia Small Business Open Day in Enfield, Co Meath on Tuesday. “Bord Bia will continue to support Irish client companies in this regard, providing advice on market opportunities and emerging trends,” he said.

It is estimated that the small food and drink business sector is worth some €400m.

“The most immediate impact of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union has been sterling depreciation and volatility,” Doyle said. “While demand for premium quality, safe food products is increasing long term, today’s advice and information can help companies in very practical ways to hold on to business.”

The study also revealed that consumers claim they buy local food products at least once a week. However, there are a number of different meanings and associations with local food. Three in every four consumers understand it to be food made, produced and sourced within their local area, compared with a similar study in 2010 where there was more focus on the producer behind the product.

“Although the meaning of local has evolved since we last studied it in 2010, it continues to be about people, place and small-scale, and is now considered now more readily available,” said Mary Morrissey, Bord Bia’s food and beverage manager. “It is clear that the sector continues to offer opportunities for small producers to deliver on demand for local and quality foods directly linked back to the producer. Consumers want to connect with the story of the producer.”

The awareness of the term ‘‘local food’’ has fallen by 16% since 2010 to 77% while the awareness of the term ‘‘artisan food’’ has increased by 26% to 50%. Meanwhile, just half of consumers associate local food with being expensive.

This year, some 200 companies are expected to be approved for grants and marketing assistance totalling €1.2m, further enabling the development of the sector.

