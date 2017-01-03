Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Smart buys for 2017
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Farmers Journal
/ / /

Smart buys for 2017

By on
It's January, the weather is bleak and your wardrobe needs an update but you need to shop smart. Here are our top picks.
It's January, the weather is bleak and your wardrobe needs an update but you need to shop smart. Here are our top picks.
More in Life
Journal+
Dear Miriam: I'm stuck in a rut
Features
Dear Miriam: I'm stuck in a rut
By Ask Miriam on 30 November 2016
Journal+
Mindful parenting with psychotherapist Harriet McGuigan
Features
Mindful parenting with psychotherapist Harriet McGuigan
By Maria Moynihan on 25 October 2016
Journal+
Features
"I think for a female entrepreneur it can be very isolating"
By Laura Roddy on 04 November 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Kuhn (Rauch) Axis 30.1
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
View ad
Incubation/Rearing equipment
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
View ad
Kuhn FC 313 Lift Control
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
View ad
Kuhn GMD 702 Lift Control
 * Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
View ad
Class Disco 3100 TC Mower
 * Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....
View ad

Place ad