Some observations on article about benefit of rubber slats to cattle
By Letters to the Editor on 19 January 2017
"Carcase weight on rubber" - Irish Farmers Journal article 7th January - PJ Burke, Sales Director, Easyfix.
More in News
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 January 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 18 January 2017
By Letters to the Editor on 18 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...