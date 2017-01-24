Stakeholders to assess report on future of regional vet labs
As revealed two weeks ago by the Irish Farmers Journal, the future of the Department of Agriculture's regional veterinary labs (RVLs) is the subject of a major review carried out by a working group led by Professor Alan Reilly, the former chief executive of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.
Replying to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue on the status of this review, Minister Creed said that the working group has come up with a number of recommendations including:
Creed also said that consultation on the report has already commenced with the Department’s laboratory-based staff.
"Further consultation will then take place with other stakeholders, the minister said. "A decision on implementation of these recommendations will await the outcome of this consultative process. In addition, as regards the regional laboratories, any decision will also be informed by a cost-benefit analysis of the various options that have been proposed."
Concerns
The Irish Farmers' Association has expressed concerns over the possible outcome of the consultations, saying that the Department of Agriculture regional veterinary labs are a vital support for farmers in rural Ireland.