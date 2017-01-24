Stakeholders to assess report on future of regional vet labs

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said that consultation on a report on the future of the country's regional veterinary labs has already commenced and will continue into the future.

As revealed two weeks ago by the Irish Farmers Journal, the future of the Department of Agriculture's regional veterinary labs (RVLs) is the subject of a major review carried out by a working group led by Professor Alan Reilly, the former chief executive of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

Replying to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue on the status of this review, Minister Creed said that the working group has come up with a number of recommendations including:

Oversight and coordination of the laboratories activities.

Reorganisation of divisions and support functions within the central laboratory complex.

Options for the future development of the regional laboratories – with a view to improving disease investigative and surveillance capability but with the overriding imperative of maintaining and enhancing services to farmers.

Human resources management within the laboratories – with a focus on grading structures, career development opportunities and workforce planning.

Creed also said that consultation on the report has already commenced with the Department’s laboratory-based staff.

"Further consultation will then take place with other stakeholders, the minister said. "A decision on implementation of these recommendations will await the outcome of this consultative process. In addition, as regards the regional laboratories, any decision will also be informed by a cost-benefit analysis of the various options that have been proposed."

Concerns

The Irish Farmers' Association has expressed concerns over the possible outcome of the consultations, saying that the Department of Agriculture regional veterinary labs are a vital support for farmers in rural Ireland.

Read more

Western farmers voice RVL concerns