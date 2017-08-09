Start planning now to minimise tax bill
By Contributor on 10 August 2017
Declan McEvoy, head of tax with IFAC Accountants, has some top tips for farmers on how to minimise tax liabilities in a good income year.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
25"84"44...