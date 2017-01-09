Sign in to your account
code
Status yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

By on
The Met Office has issued status yellow weather warnings for snow and strong winds for Northern Ireland.
The Met Office has issued status yellow weather warnings for snow and strong winds for Northern Ireland.

Status yellow weather warnings for snow and strong winds across NI have been issued by the Met Office and are initially in place from 6pm on Wednesday to midday on Thursday.

The Met Office have said that snow showers are expected to develop from Wednesday evening and will last into Thursday. Winds of up to 55mph are expected and 2-5cm of snow could accumulate anywhere in NI with 10-20 cm possible above 300 m.

Two separate weather yellow status weather warnings have also been issued from midday on Thursday to midday on Friday.

The first cover counties Antrim, Derry and Tyrone and is for cold northerly winds bringing “frequent snow showers” through Thursday and into Friday. A further 2-5 cm of snow is possible in the warning area with an additional 10-20 cm above about 200m.

The second weather warning from midday Thursday to midday Friday covers counties Down and Antrim and is for “occasional snow showers” with 2-5cm of snow possible and the potential for 10cm above 300m.

So far, Met Éireann have not issued weather warning for the Republic of Ireland, although snow is forecast from the middle of the week across the country.

