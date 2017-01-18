Stone cold crusher from Herbst
By Darren Bailey on 19 January 2017
Darren Bailey recently travelled to the home of Herbst Machinery in Omagh, Co Tyrone, to see firsthand a machine that can turn waste material into useable filling.
More in Machinery
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
Comer bale wraper joy stick bale count 8550 farmer owned from new...
Claas 4700P Forage WagonYear 2007.Steering axel .Excellent condition...
XT24Bout Width : Up to 12mCapacity : 675 litresXT48Bout Width : ...
AS NEW - Fully serviced and ready for Grass.Please call Sean for futher i...
Please call for further information on 051-640000. Suirway Farm Machine...