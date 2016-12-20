Storm Barbara forecast for Friday

Met Éireann has issued a fresh status yellow weather warning for stormy weather at the end of this week.

A deep Atlantic depression is forecast to track eastwards well to the north of Scotland. It will bring extremely windy conditions with heavy rain over Ireland, including a risk of stormy conditions in coastal counties of Connacht and Ulster.

The warning is in place for Friday all day.

The event has been named Storm Barbara. This is the second named storm this winter, after Storm Angus caused flooding and damage in Britain but sparing Ireland.

In the meantime, the forecast is for mostly dry and cold weather on Wednesday and Friday, with good sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will stay under 7°C, before rising to between 8°C and 11°C as the storm approaches on Friday.