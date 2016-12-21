Straw shortage confirmed in survey of growers
By Paul Mooney on 22 December 2016
Loss of straw and grain in worst affected counties averages €14,700 per grower.
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 15 December 2016
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View this camera on your tv or mobile phone. All systems available. Nationwide d...
SALE NOW ON Â¦ SALE NOW ON Â¦SALE NOW ON, Nationwide d...