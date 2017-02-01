Suckler cows get TDs and councillors elected
By Tommy Moyles on 02 February 2017
Tommy Moyles joins in the annual debate about the cost of keeping a suckler cow.
Farming has a habit of throwing unexpected events at you. I was meant to be hosting one of the Teagasc early spring grazing walks next week but, instead, I have the pleasure of a TB test.
A heifer was deemed inconclusive in the factory in November. I opened the harp-stamped letter expecting to have got the all-clear. Unfortunately, the lab tissue results showed up inconclusive as well.
The heifer in question had bad pneumonia as a calf and was lucky to survive. While I accept that the test needs to be done, it is extremely frustrating to be facing into ...
