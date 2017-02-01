Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Suckler cows get TDs and councillors elected
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Suckler cows get TDs and councillors elected

By on
Tommy Moyles joins in the annual debate about the cost of keeping a suckler cow.
Tommy Moyles joins in the annual debate about the cost of keeping a suckler cow.

Farming has a habit of throwing unexpected events at you. I was meant to be hosting one of the Teagasc early spring grazing walks next week but, instead, I have the pleasure of a TB test.

A heifer was deemed inconclusive in the factory in November. I opened the harp-stamped letter expecting to have got the all-clear. Unfortunately, the lab tissue results showed up inconclusive as well.

The heifer in question had bad pneumonia as a calf and was lucky to survive. While I accept that the test needs to be done, it is extremely frustrating to be facing into ...

More in News
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP consultation and positive TB news
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP consultation and positive TB news
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
Journal+
EXCLUSIVE: vaccine win in TB battle
World
EXCLUSIVE: vaccine win in TB battle
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Reproducing the goods
Management
Reproducing the goods
By Ciarán Lenehan on 31 January 2017
Journal+
Sucklers in 2017: adjust and refocus
Sucklers
Sucklers in 2017: adjust and refocus
By Adam Woods on 01 February 2017
Journal+
BDGP: are you in the clear?
Sucklers
BDGP: are you in the clear?
By Ciarán Lenehan on 30 January 2017
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Grass Nuts Alfalfa Straw Pellets Beet Pulp
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...
View ad

Place ad