Suckler cows get TDs and councillors elected

Farming has a habit of throwing unexpected events at you. I was meant to be hosting one of the Teagasc early spring grazing walks next week but, instead, I have the pleasure of a TB test.

A heifer was deemed inconclusive in the factory in November. I opened the harp-stamped letter expecting to have got the all-clear. Unfortunately, the lab tissue results showed up inconclusive as well.

The heifer in question had bad pneumonia as a calf and was lucky to survive. While I accept that the test needs to be done, it is extremely frustrating to be facing into ...