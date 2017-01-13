Suckler heifers hit £2,900 in Ballymena
By Kieran Mailey on 13 January 2017
The annual production sale of in-calf suckler heifers from Will and Gareth Corrie's Drumhilla herd took place in Ballymena on Wednesday night.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 13 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 13 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 13 January 2017
Related Stories
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...