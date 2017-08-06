Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Survey: what influences your beef decision-making?
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Survey: what influences your beef decision-making?

By on
Teagasc and the University of Alberta are looking for participants to complete a quick survey to find out if market intelligence influences daily and strategic decision making by beef farmers.
Teagasc and the University of Alberta are looking for participants to complete a quick survey to find out if market intelligence influences daily and strategic decision making by beef farmers.

Teagasc and the University of Alberta are currently investigating if market intelligence is used in the beef industry when dealing with various market challenges and if so, what avenues are used to source information and influence decisions being made.

The study is being carried out in both Ireland and Western Canada. It is being carried out by masters student Jolien Witte and her supervisors Dr Maeve Henchion in the Department of Agri-food Business and Spatial Analysis at Teagasc and Dr Sven Anders in the Department of Resource Economics and Environmental Sociology (REES) at the University of Alberta.

Participants are asked to partake in a quick survey that will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. In return, participants will get the results from the final research product.

Further information on the study is detailed at the start of the survey which can be accessed by clicking here.

Read more

Watch: welcome to Canada's Cattleland

More in Beef
Member
Health watch: the risk of lungworm remains
Breeding & health
Health watch: the risk of lungworm remains
By Farmers Journal on 05 August 2017
Member
Store cattle and lambs a very solid trade at Dowra Mart
Markets
Store cattle and lambs a very solid trade at Dowra Mart
By Sarah Anderson on 05 August 2017
Member
Redwater incidence rising in west
Breeding & health
Redwater incidence rising in west
By Contributor on 05 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Tipperary event to offer farm energy efficiency and generation advice
News
Tipperary event to offer farm energy efficiency and generation advice
By Thomas Hubert on 06 August 2017
Member
€5,000 for dole workers to milk cows
News
€5,000 for dole workers to milk cows
By Caitríona Morrissey on 02 August 2017
Member
Teagasc backs down in KT fees row
News
Teagasc backs down in KT fees row
By Caitríona Morrissey on 01 August 2017
Stephenson Bedding
Dry sawdust bagged or bulk,woodshavings baled or bulk,woodchips & peelings D...
View ad
Stephenson Bedding
Dry sawdust bagged or bulk,woodshavings baled or bulk,woodchips & peelings D...
View ad
DMD Cattle Scales
DMD Cattle weighing scales.Suitable for Beef and Dairy Farmers.Optional paymen...
View ad
DAVID CLARKE
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
View ad
Heifers For Sale
Whitehead, Belgian Blue and Angus heifers for sale....
View ad

Place ad