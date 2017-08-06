Survey: what influences your beef decision-making?

Teagasc and the University of Alberta are looking for participants to complete a quick survey to find out if market intelligence influences daily and strategic decision making by beef farmers.

Teagasc and the University of Alberta are currently investigating if market intelligence is used in the beef industry when dealing with various market challenges and if so, what avenues are used to source information and influence decisions being made.

The study is being carried out in both Ireland and Western Canada. It is being carried out by masters student Jolien Witte and her supervisors Dr Maeve Henchion in the Department of Agri-food Business and Spatial Analysis at Teagasc and Dr Sven Anders in the Department of Resource Economics and Environmental Sociology (REES) at the University of Alberta.

Participants are asked to partake in a quick survey that will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. In return, participants will get the results from the final research product.

Further information on the study is detailed at the start of the survey which can be accessed by clicking here.

