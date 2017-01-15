Take a look at Kerrygold's new USA ad

Kerrygold has released a lovely new TV ad to promote its dairy products in the US market.

Kerrygold, the brand behind the number one-selling imported butter brand in the USA, has released a new ad for its American viewers.

The ad, called ‘Made for this Moment’, tells the story of an American red-headed boy who falls for an Irish red-headed girl. When the girl arrives new at the boy’s school, he searches all around for ways to make her feel welcome.

First, he scours the library in search of books on Ireland, including Irish love poetry. Then he cycles to a field to pick Irish wildflowers. He also goes to a music shop to pick up a bodhrán, much to the exasperation of the shopkeeper.

Finally, he spots an ad for Kerrygold Irish butter in a supermarket window and stops to try some. With just one taste, the love-struck boy decides this is the way to woo his crush.

Kerrygold markets its products to an American audience by describing them as “made with milk from grass-fed cows for a taste that brings everyday moments to life”.