Take a look at Kerrygold's new USA ad
Kerrygold, the brand behind the number one-selling imported butter brand in the USA, has released a new ad for its American viewers.
The ad, called ‘Made for this Moment’, tells the story of an American red-headed boy who falls for an Irish red-headed girl. When the girl arrives new at the boy’s school, he searches all around for ways to make her feel welcome.
First, he scours the library in search of books on Ireland, including Irish love poetry. Then he cycles to a field to pick Irish wildflowers. He also goes to a music shop to pick up a bodhrán, much to the exasperation of the shopkeeper.
Finally, he spots an ad for Kerrygold Irish butter in a supermarket window and stops to try some. With just one taste, the love-struck boy decides this is the way to woo his crush.
Kerrygold markets its products to an American audience by describing them as “made with milk from grass-fed cows for a taste that brings everyday moments to life”.
As well as being the number one-selling imported butter brand in the USA, Kerrygold is the number three overall butter brand in the country. It has been endorsed by US celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, as well as famous restaurateurs. Success and concerns over Trump According to Ornua’s chief executive Kevin Lane, the success of Kerrygold in the USA, a success which has seen annual double-digit growth over the last five years, is largely down to “a fantastic team that is driving the business across new customers, new products and new geographies through marketing campaigns and in-store tastings”. However, Lane also expressed some concerns regarding the inward focus of the new US administration under president-elect Donald Trump. “There are already restrictions as to the amount of volume you can send in under quota, and there’s a possibility that could be made more stark,” he said. “But the overall business appetite for the new presidential administration to support US-produced products versus imported product from Ireland is certainly a great concern for us as we look into 2017,” he added. Listen to the full interview with Kevin Lane below Listen to “Forecast of 30c/l for Irish dairy farmers in 2017” on Spreaker.
The overall business appetite for the new administration to support US-based products versus imported product is certainly a great concern for us
As well as being the number one-selling imported butter brand in the USA, Kerrygold is the number three overall butter brand in the country.
It has been endorsed by US celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, as well as famous restaurateurs.
Success and concerns over Trump
According to Ornua’s chief executive Kevin Lane, the success of Kerrygold in the USA, a success which has seen annual double-digit growth over the last five years, is largely down to “a fantastic team that is driving the business across new customers, new products and new geographies through marketing campaigns and in-store tastings”.
However, Lane also expressed some concerns regarding the inward focus of the new US administration under president-elect Donald Trump.
“There are already restrictions as to the amount of volume you can send in under quota, and there’s a possibility that could be made more stark,” he said.
“But the overall business appetite for the new presidential administration to support US-produced products versus imported product from Ireland is certainly a great concern for us as we look into 2017,” he added.
Listen to the full interview with Kevin Lane below
Listen to “Forecast of 30c/l for Irish dairy farmers in 2017” on Spreaker.