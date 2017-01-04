Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
TAMS II tillage scheme still being finalised
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

TAMS II tillage scheme still being finalised

By on
Still no confirmation on exact date the new TAMS II tillage scheme will open for applications.
Still no confirmation on exact date the new TAMS II tillage scheme will open for applications.
More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Government failing in commitment to lower CAP payment ceiling - McConalogue
News
Government failing in commitment to lower CAP payment ceiling - McConalogue
By Odile Evans on 03 January 2017
Free
GLAS poll: have you been paid?
News
GLAS poll: have you been paid?
By Farmers Journal on 03 January 2017
Free
Ten we watched in 2016
Dealer
Ten we watched in 2016
By The Dealer on 28 December 2016
Kuhn (Rauch) Axis 30.1
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
View ad
Incubation/Rearing equipment
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
View ad
Kuhn FC 313 Lift Control
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
View ad
Kuhn GMD 702 Lift Control
 * Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
View ad
Class Disco 3100 TC Mower
 * Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....
View ad

Place ad