TAMS II tillage scheme still being finalised
By Peter Varley on 05 January 2017
Still no confirmation on exact date the new TAMS II tillage scheme will open for applications.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 03 January 2017
By Farmers Journal on 03 January 2017
By The Dealer on 28 December 2016
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
* Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
* Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....