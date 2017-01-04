Taxman targets more farmers

Wider implications hitting co-op members as Kerry farmers face potential €12m tax bill should Revenue "fishing expedition" prove successful.

As 400 Kerry suppliers wait for clarity and guidance on how to respond to letters from Revenue, claiming significant tax liabilities of potentially €12m, the implications for all farmer co-op shareholders are becoming apparent.

There is a growing sense that if Revenue proves successful in its insistence that the Kerry co-op patronage shares are liable for income tax, the net may widen to other dairy processors and farmer co-ops.

For Kerry farmers, the real hammer blow is that Revenue deems the income value of the shares to be not the purchase price of €1.25, but the potential realisable price of up to €95. This is what has caused a potential liability of thousands for an investment of hundreds of euro at most.

Listen to Kerry farmers' reactions in our podcast below:

Listen to "Farmers in shock at back tax demands on Kerry co-op shares" on Spreaker.

While IFAC, private tax consultants, and accountants prepare to advise their clients, the IFA, ICMSA, and opposition and backbench TDs are ramping up the political pressure for a solution to be found. Meanwhile, Kerry suppliers are awaiting a reaction from their own co-op, currently without a CEO or a chairman. Similarly, as of going to print, a response from ICOS was awaited by farmers.

On Friday, the Irish Farmers Journal learned no further letters have been issued to Kerry suppliers.

