Taxman targets more farmers
As 400 Kerry suppliers wait for clarity and guidance on how to respond to letters from Revenue, claiming significant tax liabilities of potentially €12m, the implications for all farmer co-op shareholders are becoming apparent.
There is a growing sense that if Revenue proves successful in its insistence that the Kerry co-op patronage shares are liable for income tax, the net may widen to other dairy processors and farmer co-ops.
For Kerry farmers, the real hammer blow is that Revenue deems the income value of the shares to be not the purchase price of €1.25, but the potential realisable price of up to €95. This is what has caused a potential liability of thousands for an investment of hundreds of euro at most.
Listen to Kerry farmers' reactions in our podcast below:
Listen to "Farmers in shock at back tax demands on Kerry co-op shares" on Spreaker.
While IFAC, private tax consultants, and accountants prepare to advise their clients, the IFA, ICMSA, and opposition and backbench TDs are ramping up the political pressure for a solution to be found. Meanwhile, Kerry suppliers are awaiting a reaction from their own co-op, currently without a CEO or a chairman. Similarly, as of going to print, a response from ICOS was awaited by farmers.
On Friday, the Irish Farmers Journal learned no further letters have been issued to Kerry suppliers.
