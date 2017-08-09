Teagasc hikes fees for farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 10 August 2017
The advisory body has issued a new charging structure for farmers that will see farmers pay up to €50 more for its services.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Morrissey on 09 August 2017
By Darren Carty on 09 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 06 August 2017
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...