Ten we watched in 2016

By on
The turn of year is a time for looking both back and forward. The Roman god Janus, who gives his name to the first month of the year, was portrayed as having two faces – one looking in each direction.
The turn of year is a time for looking both back and forward. The Roman god Janus, who gives his name to the first month of the year, was portrayed as having two faces – one looking in each direction.

As the year turns, I’m looking at 10 people who had a significant 2016, and what the coming year may hold.

  • 1. We spoke last week of Joe Healy’s journey in 2016 from rank-and-file IFA member to president. The challenges facing the IFA are similar to those facing the farm families it represents, with income concerns coupled with a need to plot a course that ensures continued relevance and viability.
  • 2. Joe will be helped in that regard by the arrival of Damian McDonald, the incoming IFA director general.
  • 3. A less obvious choice might be Teddy Cashman, but the Corkman is no less deserving. His role as chair of the implementation committee of the Lucey report was subject to all forms of pressure, but Cashman maintained a calm demeanour allied to a steely determination to fulfil his remit. It was important that the key issues were confronted, and they were. It now falls to McDonald and Healy to ensure the renewal is completed.
  • 4. In politics, a number of men experienced ascents in 2016. For starters, there was Michael Creed, who began the year languishing in the Fine Gael backbenches, but became Minister for Agriculture in May.
  • 5. Then there was Denis Naughten, who seemed to have thrown away his prospects of a ministry when leaving Fine Gael. Still an independent TD, not only is he in cabinet, but he made the introduction of a sheep payment a prerequisite of his agreement to support Enda Kenny.
  • 6. Sean Canney began 2016 as an independent county councillor, and ends it also in cabinet, with a key job to ensure that flooding, particularly in the Shannon region, is tackled.

  • 7. The strangeness of 2016 might be summarised by Fianna Fáil supporting Enda Kenny in Government. Despite this, Charlie McConalogue has managed to establish himself as the person holding Minister Creed to account. Appointed Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman in May, he has been vocal on the potential for an underspend of rural development funds.
  • 8. Early in December, Mundy Hayes was elected chair of Kerry Co-op. While the Revenue-patronage share scheme is the current focus, Kerry Co-op faces huge decisions under his stewardship. Board representation on Kerry plc will fall to two farmers – giving them the same presence as former heads of the Department of Agriculture (Tom Moran and Michael Dowling). How does the co-op best advocate for the 3,400 Kerry suppliers, and reward the dry shareholders for their support? The good news is that there are massive assets within the co-op, but like any farm, a field sold is a field less.

  • 9. Siobhan Talbot has to be on this list. Not because until now it is comprised exclusively of men, but because her role as Glanbia CEO is of such importance to Irish farming. The dairy sector is set to recover, but Glanbia is also Ireland’s largest grain purchaser, and 2017 is poised to be the most challenging ever. There is also the matter of spiralling farm costs – Glanbia is the largest single supplier of inputs to Irish farming.
  • 10. My final award goes to James Mallon for putting life back in the live exports. His company Viastar has shipped some 20,000 cattle live to Turkey and has been the main reason for positivity returning to the live trade.
