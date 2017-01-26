Tenure of NI Agri-Food Strategy Board extended

The tenure of the current board was due to end on 19 February 2017.

The tenure of the Agri-Food Strategy Board has been extended until the end of May this year.

Ministers Michelle McIlveen and Simon Hamilton announced an extension to the tenure of the Agri-Food Strategy Board until 31 May 2017 on Wednesday. They said it is to allow further progress to be made on actions arising from Going for Growth.

The tenure of the current board was due to end on 19 February 2017. Its extension aims to allow work to continue on the strategic marketing organisation and the livestock genetics data hub.

The Agri-Food Strategy Board was appointed in 2012. It has been responsible for the delivery of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme, receipt of the proposals from the Sustainable Agricultural Land Management Strategy Group and the TB Strategic Partnership Group.

Work is ongoing in respect of a new food processing grant scheme, the environmental farming scheme, the development of a livestock genetics data hub and the development of a strategic agri-food marketing organisation.

According to McIlveen and Hamilton, the Agri-Food Strategy Board has played a key role in helping to set the strategic direction for the sector. They added that the draft Industrial Strategy for Northern Ireland published this week recognises the capability of Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector.