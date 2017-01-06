Term loans should be included in agri loan scheme - Macra

Macra na Feirme wants term loans formed from restructured overdrafts to be included in the Agri Cashflow Support Loan Scheme.

Farmers who restructured overdrafts into term loans should be included in the upcoming low-interest agri loan scheme, Macra na Feirme national president Seán Finan has said.

The €150m loan scheme, created from leveraging the €11m made available under the EU’s exceptional adjustment aid and €14m in national funding, will provide low cost loans to farmers at 2.95% interest for up to six years for a maximum of €150,000.

Following reports that it could be April before the loan scheme opens to farmers, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed confirmed last week that the scheme will open in January.

The agri loan scheme will refinance working capital, including merchant credit and overdraft facilities, but not term loans, something that Macra has taken issue with.

“Farmers who continued to exhaust overdraft facilities will be facilitated under the current scheme, where other farmers who acted more responsibly and restructured to term loans are now being penalised,” Finan said.

Speaking after a meeting with Strategic Banking Corporation Ireland, Finan said that other issues, such as access to finance for young farmers with medium- to long-term developments and credit lines for farmers without adequate collateral, were also discussed.

