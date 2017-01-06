Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Term loans should be included in agri loan scheme - Macra
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Term loans should be included in agri loan scheme - Macra

By on
Macra na Feirme wants term loans formed from restructured overdrafts to be included in the Agri Cashflow Support Loan Scheme.
Macra na Feirme wants term loans formed from restructured overdrafts to be included in the Agri Cashflow Support Loan Scheme.

Farmers who restructured overdrafts into term loans should be included in the upcoming low-interest agri loan scheme, Macra na Feirme national president Seán Finan has said.

The €150m loan scheme, created from leveraging the €11m made available under the EU’s exceptional adjustment aid and €14m in national funding, will provide low cost loans to farmers at 2.95% interest for up to six years for a maximum of €150,000.

Following reports that it could be April before the loan scheme opens to farmers, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed confirmed last week that the scheme will open in January.

The agri loan scheme will refinance working capital, including merchant credit and overdraft facilities, but not term loans, something that Macra has taken issue with.

“Farmers who continued to exhaust overdraft facilities will be facilitated under the current scheme, where other farmers who acted more responsibly and restructured to term loans are now being penalised,” Finan said.

Meeting

Speaking after a meeting with Strategic Banking Corporation Ireland, Finan said that other issues, such as access to finance for young farmers with medium- to long-term developments and credit lines for farmers without adequate collateral, were also discussed.

Read more

Budget 2017 cheap loans: how to get a cashflow boost

More in News
Free
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
News
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
By Caitríona Murphy on 06 January 2017
Free
Focus on China for access to new markets in 2017
News
Focus on China for access to new markets in 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 January 2017
Journal+
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
News
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
New year message from IFA president
Community
New year message from IFA president
By Contributor on 21 December 2016
Journal+
Macra wants overdrafts restructured into term loans included in agri-loan scheme
Community
Macra wants overdrafts restructured into term loans included in agri-loan scheme
By Contributor on 21 December 2016
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad