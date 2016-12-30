Sign in to your account
code
The best farmer know-hows of 2016

By on
Take a look back at some of the best articles in this hugely popular series.

1. How to build a dry stone wall

One of the most popular articles from this series was how to build a dry stone wall. In June this year, Michael Fearnhead from Cumbria in the UK showed Peter Varley the basics of dry stone double wall building. Watch the video below.

2. How to take a soil sample

Taking a soil sample is required for completion of a nutrient management plan under GLAS. This November Peter Varley spoke to Barry O’Neill of FBA laboratories about the procedure for taking a soil sample. Have a look at the video below and read the article here.

3. Hanging a gate

As Varley writes, “virtually all farmers can appreciate a well-hung gate”. Watch as Damien O’Dowd from FRS Fencing takes you through the procedure below and read the article here.

4. How to prepare a pedigree beef animal for a show

Watch as Shane Murphy and Peter Varley go through the main steps of preparing a pedigree beef animal to look its best at a show below and read the article here.

5. How to erect TAMS II grant-approved sheep fencing

This year it was announced that sheep fencing will be covered in TAMS II. In this article and the video below, Peter Varley talks to fencing contractor Joseph Mockler about his preferred method of erecting TAMS II grant-approved sheep fencing.

Read more

2016 wasn’t that bad – this year’s best feelgood stories

Place ad