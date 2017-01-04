Sign in to your account
The few feeding the many, but who benefits?

By on
"Does the Government know what is going on? If they don’t, then we have a serious problem." - Edmond Phelan, Beef Chairman, Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers Association, ICSA.
