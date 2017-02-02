Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
The importance of good bacteria for newborns
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Farmers Journal
/ / /

The importance of good bacteria for newborns

By on
Having a c-section can mean a baby is not exposed to a range of good bacteria from its mother during delivery. Margaret Hawkins reports on new research from scientists studying gut microbiota
Having a c-section can mean a baby is not exposed to a range of good bacteria from its mother during delivery. Margaret Hawkins reports on new research from scientists studying gut microbiota
More in Life
Journal+
It's time to add herbs to the mix
Gardening
It's time to add herbs to the mix
By Gerry Daly on 27 January 2017
Journal+
Weekly update from the Men's Sheds
Features
Weekly update from the Men's Sheds
By Contributor on 27 January 2017
Journal+
I think it's time to turn off the phone and unplug from the internet
Features
I think it's time to turn off the phone and unplug from the internet
By Irish Mammy on 27 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Calving the cow and care of the calf
Sucklers
Calving the cow and care of the calf
By Adam Woods on 31 January 2017
Journal+
An enthusiastic team at the O'Leary household
Katherine O'Leary
An enthusiastic team at the O'Leary household
By Katherine O'Leary on 23 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad

Place ad