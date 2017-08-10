Sign in to your account
code
The Irish Farmers Journal launches new Tullamore Show app

By on
Plan your trip to the Tullamore Show with the new Tullamore Show app.

App description:

Are you going to the Tullamore Show 2017?

Get the most out of the show with the new Farmers Journal Tullamore Show iPhone app sponsored by IFACClickable Text Here. This app is all you need for the latest news from this year’s show, which takes place on Sunday 13th August 2017.

To download the app, follow these links:

  • on an Apple iPhone or iPad, find the Tullamore Show app by the Irish Farmers Journal on the iTunes store

  • on an Android smartphone, find the Tullamore Show app by the Irish Farmers Journal on the Google Play store

    • The app is free to download and offers unlimited access to free content.

    Offline stand listings

    Browse an A-Z list of all the exhibitors. View their stand numbers and browse them on the map.

    Plan your visit

    View all the events taking place throughout the day with everything from pedigree showing classes to the band stand line up. Create your own personal plan for the day and save your must see events so you don’t miss a thing.

    Find your car

    Make sure you don’t lose your car in the car park. Use your GPS to remember where you park with the push of just a button before you depart. On your return, use the app to easily guide you back to your car.

    Interactive Map

    Never get lost with our interactive map. View all the stands, car park and facilities by location.

    Info and news

    This app has all the news from the Irish Farmers Journal for this year’s event. Plus general information on getting to the event, admission details, catering and everything you need to know for a great day!

    Enjoy your visit!

    Read more

    All about Tullamore Show

