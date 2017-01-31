The Irish Farmers Journal launches the new FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app
The new FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app is a must-have for anyone going to the show in Punchestown on 9, 10 and 11 February. The app is packed with useful features such as an offline stand locator, exhibitor lists, traffic plan and much more. Plus, make sure you don’t get lost in the car park with our find my car feature. This app is vital for anyone going to FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.
Enjoy your visit!
To download the app, follow these links:
• On an Apple iPhone or iPad, find the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app by the Irish Farmers Journal on the iTunes store.
• On an Android smartphone, find the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app by the Irish Farmers Journal on the Google Play store.
The app is free to download and offers unlimited access to free content.