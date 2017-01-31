Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
The Irish Farmers Journal launches the new FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

The Irish Farmers Journal launches the new FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app

By on
Plan your trip to FTMTA Farm Machinery Show with the new FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app by the Irish Farmers Journal.
Plan your trip to FTMTA Farm Machinery Show with the new FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The new FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app is a must-have for anyone going to the show in Punchestown on 9, 10 and 11 February. The app is packed with useful features such as an offline stand locator, exhibitor lists, traffic plan and much more. Plus, make sure you don’t get lost in the car park with our find my car feature. This app is vital for anyone going to FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

Enjoy your visit!

To download the app, follow these links:

On an Apple iPhone or iPad, find the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app by the Irish Farmers Journal on the iTunes store.

On an Android smartphone, find the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app by the Irish Farmers Journal on the Google Play store.

The app is free to download and offers unlimited access to free content.

More in News
Free
IFA: farmers should apply for low-cost loan if appropriate
News
IFA: farmers should apply for low-cost loan if appropriate
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
Free
Cheap loans scheme: what you need to know
News
Cheap loans scheme: what you need to know
By Thomas Hubert on 31 January 2017
Free
Creed launches low-cost loan scheme for farmers
News
Creed launches low-cost loan scheme for farmers
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad

Place ad