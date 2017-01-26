Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Ag jobs in Tipperary, Wexford, Antrim, Kilkenny and Scotland
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Ag jobs in Tipperary, Wexford, Antrim, Kilkenny and Scotland

By on
Here are some of the latest jobs in agriculture in Ireland and abroad this week.
Here are some of the latest jobs in agriculture in Ireland and abroad this week.

Machine operator required in Co Kilkenny

Hughes Farming, a root crop, vegetable and cereals operation based in Kells, Co Kilkenny is looking to fill a full-time position for a quality machine operator. Modern equipment includes Fendt 828, Fendt 716, Deutz tractors, modern root crop harvesters and chaser bins, and other similar machines. Duties will include root harvester operation, root chaser bin operation, spraying and irrigation, cultivations and planting. CVs should be sent to Julian@hughesagriculture.com. Closing date 15 February. Read the full ad here.

Herdsperson required in Co Antrim

Farm Solutions is looking for a herdsperson for a 400-dairy cow herd in Co Antrim. The ad says to quote REF 877 when applying on its website. Ring 053-923 6222 for more information.

General farm worker required in Co Tipperary

A general farm worker/milker is required for a 100-dairy cow herd. The ad says to quote REF 963 when applying on its website. Ring 053-923 6222 for more information.

Pig farm manager required in Co Cork

Tara Pig farms Ltd is looking for an experienced pig farm manager for an integrated pig unit in Mitchelstown. The manager must be experienced in all aspects of pig production, efficient feed usage and staff management and able to work on own initiative. Suitable on site accommodation available. You can apply in confidence with CV to general manager, Tara Pig Farms Ltd, Castleblake, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Organic poultry farm assistant required in Co Wexford

Farm Solutions is looking for an organic poultry farm assistant. Please quote REF 962 when applying on its website. Ring 053-923 6222 for more information.

Dairy farm worker required in Co Galway

A dairy farm worker is wanted for busy large spring calving dairy farm in east Galway. Milking experience and calf rearing experience desirable. Accommodation available if required. Call 087-699 1394 or email seanieryan2001@yahoo.com.

Abroad

Scottish government looking for agricultural officer

The Scottish government is seeking applications from those with a significant working knowledge of agriculture/related environmental issues and rural land use. Agricultural officers are engaged in a wide variety of duties, many of an outdoor nature, which involve visits to farms and crofts and contact with the agricultural community. For further information and to apply, visit the website.

To see all these ads and more click here.

Don’t forget the Agri Careers Fair 2017 will take place on Thursday 30 March 2017 in the RDS main hall. Register for free here.

More in News
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Mixed farms forecast to be hit hardest in the UK by Brexit
News
Mixed farms forecast to be hit hardest in the UK by Brexit
By Peter McCann on 26 January 2017
Free
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
News
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Fourth case of bird flu detected
News
Fourth case of bird flu detected
By Patrick Donohoe on 25 January 2017
Free
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
News
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Selling dairy-bred calves – the unwritten rules
Calves
Selling dairy-bred calves – the unwritten rules
By Contributor on 23 January 2017
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad

Place ad