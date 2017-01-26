Ag jobs in Tipperary, Wexford, Antrim, Kilkenny and Scotland

Tara Pig farms Ltd is looking for an experienced pig farm manager for an integrated pig unit in Mitchelstown.

Machine operator required in Co Kilkenny

Hughes Farming, a root crop, vegetable and cereals operation based in Kells, Co Kilkenny is looking to fill a full-time position for a quality machine operator. Modern equipment includes Fendt 828, Fendt 716, Deutz tractors, modern root crop harvesters and chaser bins, and other similar machines. Duties will include root harvester operation, root chaser bin operation, spraying and irrigation, cultivations and planting. CVs should be sent to Julian@hughesagriculture.com. Closing date 15 February. Read the full ad here.

Herdsperson required in Co Antrim

Farm Solutions is looking for a herdsperson for a 400-dairy cow herd in Co Antrim. The ad says to quote REF 877 when applying on its website. Ring 053-923 6222 for more information.

General farm worker required in Co Tipperary

A general farm worker/milker is required for a 100-dairy cow herd. The ad says to quote REF 963 when applying on its website. Ring 053-923 6222 for more information.

Pig farm manager required in Co Cork

Tara Pig farms Ltd is looking for an experienced pig farm manager for an integrated pig unit in Mitchelstown. The manager must be experienced in all aspects of pig production, efficient feed usage and staff management and able to work on own initiative. Suitable on site accommodation available. You can apply in confidence with CV to general manager, Tara Pig Farms Ltd, Castleblake, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Organic poultry farm assistant required in Co Wexford

Farm Solutions is looking for an organic poultry farm assistant. Please quote REF 962 when applying on its website. Ring 053-923 6222 for more information.

Dairy farm worker required in Co Galway

A dairy farm worker is wanted for busy large spring calving dairy farm in east Galway. Milking experience and calf rearing experience desirable. Accommodation available if required. Call 087-699 1394 or email seanieryan2001@yahoo.com.

Abroad

Scottish government looking for agricultural officer

The Scottish government is seeking applications from those with a significant working knowledge of agriculture/related environmental issues and rural land use. Agricultural officers are engaged in a wide variety of duties, many of an outdoor nature, which involve visits to farms and crofts and contact with the agricultural community. For further information and to apply, visit the website.

