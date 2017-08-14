The Tullamore Show 2017 in numbers

Livestock, people and dogs thronged the 2017 Tullamore Show at the Butterfield Estate in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. We broke it down in numbers.

After a bright start, the weather held up for the day at the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show 2017.

€175,000 - the prize fund at the 2017 show where Irelands finest pedigree, commercial and dairy cattle competed for the gold medals on offer.

60,000+ – over 60,000 people attended this year’s Tullamore Show, a record number.

20,000 - the number of free car parking spaces.

2,000 - the cattle and sheep that were on the site on the day.

1,000 - the competitions and gold medals, sashes and rosettes.

700 - how many trade stands were booked into this year’s show.

250 - the acres on the Butterfield Estate in Tullamore where the show is held.

12 - the months it took to organise Ireland’s premier livestock show.

4 - the kilometres of trackways that were laid down.

1 - alpaca shorn at the 2017 Tullamore Show.

