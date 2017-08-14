Sign in to your account
The Tullamore Show 2017 in numbers

By on
Livestock, people and dogs thronged the 2017 Tullamore Show at the Butterfield Estate in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. We broke it down in numbers.
After a bright start, the weather held up for the day at the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show 2017.

After a bright start, the weather held up for the day at the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show 2017.

€175,000 - the prize fund at the 2017 show where Irelands finest pedigree, commercial and dairy cattle competed for the gold medals on offer.

60,000+ – over 60,000 people attended this year’s Tullamore Show, a record number.

20,000 - the number of free car parking spaces.

2,000 - the cattle and sheep that were on the site on the day.

1,000 - the competitions and gold medals, sashes and rosettes.

700 - how many trade stands were booked into this year’s show.

250 - the acres on the Butterfield Estate in Tullamore where the show is held.

12 - the months it took to organise Ireland’s premier livestock show.

4 - the kilometres of trackways that were laid down.

1 - alpaca shorn at the 2017 Tullamore Show.

