'There is a lovely sense of peace out on the land and the hills'
By Michael Commins on 12 January 2017
With a new album of favourite songs out, Peter McAuliffe is enjoying the good times in the hills of Kerry, writes Michael Commins.
More in Entertainment
By Michael Commins on 09 January 2017
By Aisling Hussey on 05 January 2017
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
cork farm machinery are holding an open information day on thursday the 12th of ...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a Stockperson for a T...
Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker for a farm in ...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...