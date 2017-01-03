Thirty vacancies on Bord Bia programmes

David Hagan, Origin Green ambassador, Italy; Etain Doherty, Bord Bia marketing fellow, New York; and Owen Keogh, Origin Green ambassador, UK; launched a search for 30 talented professionals to become future leaders in Ireland’s thriving food industry. Bord Bia and the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School are seeking applications for two fully funded masters programmes.

Bord Bia is looking for future food industry leaders as it launches a recruitment drive for two distinct programmes, writes Matthew Halpin.

Bord Bia has announced that it is launching a search for 30 professionals to place on programmes which give successful candidates a job and an academic qualification.

Candidates will be recruited on to specific programmes taught in conjunction with the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. This opportunity comes in the form of two programmes which focus on two key food business skills, marketing and sustainability.

The Bord Bia Marketing Fellowship Programme aims to develop participants’ marketing skills through classroom-taught modules and skills training, which takes place at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

More interestingly, however, is the opportunity for participants to carry out practical commercial assignments in 12 different international industries on behalf of Irish food and drink companies. The programme is 18 months in duration and has places for 20 individuals.

Developing sustainability

The Bord Bia Origin Green Ambassador Programme will recruit 10 individuals for placements, which will focus on developing sustainability with some of the world’s leading organisations.

Over the course of the two-year programme, participants will gain knowledge on sustainability, which will give them a platform to create a practical and realistic sustainability agenda within a food business.

Padraig Brennan, director of markets in Bord Bia, believes that these two programmes can “identify and nurture some of the smartest, most energetic and ambitious individuals and equip them with the necessary skills in these key areas”.

Bord Bia says successful candidates should possess a drive and a vision to become a leader in Ireland’s food and drinks sector, but it is noted that applicants should already have prior experience in food business.

Throughout the course of both programmes, participants will have their tuition fees fully paid and will also receive a bursary towards their living expenses.

Selection

Applicants will undergo a thorough selection process and candidates demonstrating the most potential to add value to the Irish food and drink industry will be selected for positions within the programmes. For further details on both programmes and to apply for a position, interested applicants are asked to visit the Smurfit website.

