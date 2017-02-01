Three GLAS protests in the space of just 24 hours
By Photo Desk on 02 February 2017
Around the country, farmers and farming organisations have been protesting over delayed GLAS payments.
Here are pictures from some of the protests.
Listen to voices from the IFA protest in our podcast below:
Listen to "Farmers protest GLAS payment delays" on Spreaker.
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
