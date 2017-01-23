Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Three top dairy co-ops recruiting at Agri Careers Fair
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Farmers Journal
/ / /

Three top dairy co-ops recruiting at Agri Careers Fair

By on
So far, three dairy co-ops have announced they’ll be recruiting at the Agri Careers Fair writes Laura Roddy and Mary Phelan.
So far, three dairy co-ops have announced they’ll be recruiting at the Agri Careers Fair writes Laura Roddy and Mary Phelan.
More in Careers
Free
Kepak recruiting 12 employees at the Agri Careers Fair
Careers
Kepak recruiting 12 employees at the Agri Careers Fair
By Laura Roddy on 18 January 2017
Journal+
Listen: 10-point guide to CAO success
Education
Listen: 10-point guide to CAO success
By Mary Phelan on 09 January 2017
Journal+
What I did with an arts degree
Careers
What I did with an arts degree
By Mary Phelan on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Six key industry players announced as exhibitors at Agri Careers 2017
Careers
Six key industry players announced as exhibitors at Agri Careers 2017
By Mary Phelan on 13 January 2017
Free
Six key industry players announced as exhibitors at Agri Careers 2017
Careers
Six key industry players announced as exhibitors at Agri Careers 2017
By Mary Phelan on 13 January 2017
Farmhand services
Farmhand services offers a cost-effective solution to the farmer we supply exper...
View ad
FARM MANAGER REQUIRED
...
View ad
22 Year Old looking for Farm Work Experience
I'm in the process of looking for a career change. Over the past few years from ...
View ad
Teleporter Driver/ General Operative required
Waste facility, Waterford Port, evenings and saturdays...
View ad
General Farm Worker in Cork Ref 920
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker...
View ad

Place ad