Tight supplies holding cattle prices steady
By Kieran Mailey on 05 January 2017
With numbers of finished cattle extremely tight this week and strong demand in Britain, cattle prices are steady on a base of 350p/kg.
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 04 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
By Adam Woods on 03 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
