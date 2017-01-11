Tighter window for BVD supports payments
By Darren Carty on 12 January 2017
Farmers should note changes to the bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) financial supports programme in 2017 for persistently infected (PI) calves.
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 11 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 10 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 13 December 2016
PVC Curtain Strips.Keep the birds weather and cold out permanently, doorways, ...