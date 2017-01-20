Sign in to your account
Time is running out to book your place at global trade conference

By on

Brexit, CAP and trade talks will shape Irish agriculture in 2017 and the Irish Farmers Journal conferences will address all of these and more.

The ongoing Brexit debate in the UK makes the Irish Farmers Journal Navigating Global Trade conferences on 26 and 27 January in Belfast and Dublin respectively, particularly timely. Given its direct impact on Northern Ireland, it will dominate the Belfast Conference with leading UK agriculture consultants working with the Irish Farmers Journal to deliver the event.

While Brexit will be a feature of the Dublin conference as well, there will also be a wider focus on EU activity, given it will continue to shape agriculture south of the border. It will be particularly interesting to hear Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan’s views on the current state of trade talks from an agricultural perspective and with the consultation on the next CAP expected to be launched shortly, it will be an opportunity for the Irish industry to engage directly with the commissioner on the issue.

Conference agenda

8.30am: registration

9am: welcome and introduction – Justin McCarthy, editor and CEO, Irish Farmers Journal

9am to 10am: session one, setting the scene – Ireland and global trade

  • Chair: Justin McCarthy.
  • Keynote address: Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture.
  • Overview of Irish exports and modelling the future – Tara McCarthy, CEO, Bord Bia

    • 10am to 11am: session two – the trade negotiations that will limit or grow Irish agriculture

  • Chair: Phelim O’Neill, markets analyst with the Irish Farmers Journal.
  • The negotiation of trade deals: John Clarke, director, international affairs, European Commission DG Agriculture.
  • New Zealand and free trade: Sir Lockwood Smith, New Zealand high commissioner to the UK.
  • Brexit from an Irish perspective: Michael Haverty, senior agricultural economist, Andersons consultants.

    • 11am to 11.15am: networking break

    11.15am to 12.30pm: session three – managing risk from Brexit and trade deals

  • Chair: Eoin Lowry, Irish Farmers Journal agribusiness editor.
  • Nick Whelan, CEO Dale Farm.
  • Kevin Cahill, CEO, OSI.
  • Joe Healy, president, IFA.
  • Anne Finnegan, Head of Agri, AIB.

    • 12:30pm: close of conference – Justin McCarthy

    12.45pm: lunch

    More information

    For more details visit the Global Trade website.

    Spaces are limited so book now.

    Registration (including lunch): €150.

